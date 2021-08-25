Market cap of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB] reaches 5.73M – now what?

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: PMCB] slipped around -0.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.56 at the close of the session, down -2.73%. The company report on August 24, 2021 that PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Closing of $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) (PharmaCyte or Company), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box®, announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-marked under Nasdaq rules, of 14,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu of common stock) at an effective purchase price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $70 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. In a concurrent private placement, PharmaCyte also issued to the investors in the offering unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate 7,000,000 shares of common stock.

Immediately following the closing of the registered direct offering and the concurrent private placement, the number of outstanding shares of common stock of the Company will be 18,979,465 and the Company will have approximately $90 million in cash in its bank account.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. stock is now -64.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PMCB Stock saw the intraday high of $3.81 and lowest of $3.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.50, which means current price is +58.22% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, PMCB reached a trading volume of 4922405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. is set at 2.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.09. With this latest performance, PMCB shares dropped by -69.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PMCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.09 for PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.02, while it was recorded at 4.82 for the last single week of trading, and 19.13 for the last 200 days.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PMCB is now -60.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.76. Additionally, PMCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB] managed to generate an average of -$887,809 per employee.PharmaCyte Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.02% of PMCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PMCB stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 269, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; BENEDETTI & GUCER, INC., holding 50 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.0 in PMCB stocks shares; and MAIN STREET RESEARCH LLC, currently with $0.0 in PMCB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:PMCB] by around 23 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 4 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PMCB stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 23 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 4 shares during the same period.