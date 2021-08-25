Market cap of Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] reaches 469.23M – now what?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] traded at a high on 08/24/21, posting a 4.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.57. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Genius Brands Announces 318% Increase in Revenue for the Second Quarter and 280% Increase in Revenue for the First Six Months of 2021 Over the Same Periods Last Year.

$138.8 million of Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities With Zero debt.

Rob Gronkowski Joins Shaq’s Garage as Co-Executive Producer and Voice of ‘Gronkmobile’CEO Provides Letter to Shareholders, with Business Update Detailing Growth Across Core Business Lines.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4077920 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Genius Brands International Inc. stands at 5.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.05%.

The market cap for GNUS stock reached $469.23 million, with 300.65 million shares outstanding and 286.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.78M shares, GNUS reached a trading volume of 4077920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 93.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has GNUS stock performed recently?

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.08. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6748, while it was recorded at 1.4700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6994 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Insider trade positions for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]

There are presently around $98 million, or 26.00% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,747,335, which is approximately 246.928% of the company’s market cap and around 4.85% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,650,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.43 million in GNUS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $7.47 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly -26.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

67 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 31,278,639 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 7,296,425 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 23,781,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,356,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,117,539 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,086,065 shares during the same period.