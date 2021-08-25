Market cap of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] reaches 34.43M – now what?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CLEU] jumped around 0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.86 at the close of the session, up 4.00%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that China Liberal Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Provide Smart Kindergarten Solutions.

The Company is exploring new market opportunity of information construction business in preschool education industry.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal”, the “Company”, or “we”), an educational services provider in China, providing, among other services, smart campus solutions, announced that it entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Boya Shoushan Kindergarten (“Boya”), a high-quality exemplary kindergarten in Cangshan District of Fuzhou City, on August 11, 2021. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company agrees to provide Boya with comprehensive smart kindergarten solutions including data management and kindergarten facility reconstruction.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock is now -25.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLEU Stock saw the intraday high of $3.00 and lowest of $2.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.46, which means current price is +81.01% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 849.41K shares, CLEU reached a trading volume of 3858717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLEU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.14. With this latest performance, CLEU shares gained by 39.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLEU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.08 for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 3.72 for the last 200 days.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.60 and a Gross Margin at +57.06. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.06.

Return on Total Capital for CLEU is now 16.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.97. Additionally, CLEU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] managed to generate an average of $29,480 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

Insider trade positions for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of CLEU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLEU stocks are: BLUESHIFT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 45,907, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 29.36% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 44,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in CLEU stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $87000.0 in CLEU stock with ownership of nearly 2.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CLEU] by around 117,525 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 121,646 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 70,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLEU stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 116,818 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 80,988 shares during the same period.