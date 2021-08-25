Market Analysts see Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] price surged by 1.10 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Recent Highlights & Accomplishments:.

A sum of 15396051 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 28.90M shares. Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $3.72 and dropped to a low of $3.50 until finishing in the latest session at $3.66.

The one-year SENS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -41.86. The average equity rating for SENS stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $2.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 137.45.

SENS Stock Performance Analysis:

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.39. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 22.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 664.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.87 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.28, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 2.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Senseonics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

SENS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $403 million, or 29.30% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,217,828, which is approximately 365.051% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,280,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.59 million in SENS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $37.59 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly 237.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 61,771,797 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 20,223,286 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 28,163,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,158,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,709,810 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 13,715,602 shares during the same period.