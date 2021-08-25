Market Analysts see Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.17 during the day while it closed the day at $1.13. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Adamis Announces Appointment of David C. Benedicto as Chief Financial Officer and Other Events.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) announced that David C. Benedicto, who has been serving as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer, will succeed Robert O. Hopkins as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Hopkins is departing to pursue new opportunities after serving the Company for the past 14 years. Management has established a comprehensive transition plan to maintain full continuity across all finance functions as Mr. Hopkins departs.

Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, Chief Executive Officer of Adamis, commented: “David has been an important member of our finance team since he joined Adamis nearly seven years ago. In addition to possessing strong experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, he knows our assets and pipeline exceedingly well. Our leadership is confident that he is prepared to step into the Chief Financial Officer role and oversee all of the Company’s finance functions. I also want to take the opportunity to thank Robert for his many years of partnership and service to Adamis. Most recently, he helped facilitate the sale of assets of our US Compounding, Inc. subsidiary. We wish Robert well as he pursues new opportunities.”.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock has also gained 14.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADMP stock has inclined by 67.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.87% and gained 132.94% year-on date.

The market cap for ADMP stock reached $165.03 million, with 148.89 million shares outstanding and 147.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.81M shares, ADMP reached a trading volume of 9389948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ADMP shares from 1.90 to 1.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

ADMP stock trade performance evaluation

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.91. With this latest performance, ADMP shares gained by 11.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.79 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0462, while it was recorded at 1.0680 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9068 for the last 200 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -176.43 and a Gross Margin at +9.58. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -298.84.

Return on Total Capital for ADMP is now -115.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -229.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -249.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -122.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.09. Additionally, ADMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] managed to generate an average of -$425,785 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19 million, or 11.10% of ADMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,313,841, which is approximately 10.16% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,742,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.1 million in ADMP stocks shares; and BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.83 million in ADMP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP] by around 5,937,952 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,630,297 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 8,942,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,510,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,519,181 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,070,203 shares during the same period.