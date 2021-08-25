Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] Revenue clocked in at $15.39 million, down -51.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.90%. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Luminar Welcomes Four Auto-Tech Industry Leaders to Executive Team.

With Prior Leadership Experience from Waymo, Aptiv, Stellantis and GCA .

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, announced the addition of four industry leaders to help enable its next phase of growth and execution. They bring a combined century of professional experience in the automotive and technology industries.

Over the last 12 months, LAZR stock rose by 56.99%. The average equity rating for LAZR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.47 billion, with 340.25 million shares outstanding and 206.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, LAZR stock reached a trading volume of 5255135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on LAZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 355.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

LAZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -5.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.53 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.53, while it was recorded at 15.83 for the last single week of trading, and 23.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luminar Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -680.06 and a Gross Margin at -78.85. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2596.93.

Return on Total Capital for LAZR is now -34.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -133.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.79. Additionally, LAZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] managed to generate an average of -$973,919 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.60 and a Current Ratio set at 24.80.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,064 million, or 34.20% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,693,527, which is approximately 18.393% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CANVAS GP 1, L.L.C., holding 6,907,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.97 million in LAZR stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $65.45 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Luminar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 35,299,994 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 1,922,205 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 27,250,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,472,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,531,654 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 536,096 shares during the same period.