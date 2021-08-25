Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] Is Currently 4.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] closed the trading session at $5.75 on 08/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.425, while the highest price level was $5.785. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Lordstown Motors Demonstrates Capabilities of the Lordstown Endurance at the Northeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives’ 2021 Annual Conference in Burlington, VT.

Later This Month, Lordstown Motors Heads to Pittsburgh, PA for the NAFA Fleet Management Association 2021 Institute & Expo.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors”), a leader in electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, demonstrated the capabilities of the Lordstown Endurance at the Northeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives’ (NEC/AAAE) Annual Conference this week, hosted by the Burlington Airport in Burlington, VT. The American Association of Airport Executives is the world’s largest professional organization for airport executives, representing thousands of airport management personnel at approximately 850 airports and hundreds of companies and organizations that support airports.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.34 percent and weekly performance of 4.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.65M shares, RIDE reached to a volume of 6454738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIDE shares is $6.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIDE stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Lordstown Motors Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on RIDE stock. On May 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RIDE shares from 35 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 0.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

RIDE stock trade performance evaluation

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.74. With this latest performance, RIDE shares dropped by -21.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.92 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.97, while it was recorded at 5.31 for the last single week of trading, and 15.06 for the last 200 days.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RIDE is now -22.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.16. Additionally, RIDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] managed to generate an average of -$387,656 per employee.Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $299 million, or 29.90% of RIDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,073,725, which is approximately 20.008% of the company’s market cap and around 37.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,289,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.67 million in RIDE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $26.15 million in RIDE stock with ownership of nearly -1.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lordstown Motors Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ:RIDE] by around 22,768,532 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 6,877,508 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 22,374,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,020,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIDE stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,932,035 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,567,997 shares during the same period.