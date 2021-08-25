JP Morgan slashes price target on Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] – find out why.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] gained 9.85% or 0.8 points to close at $8.92 with a heavy trading volume of 37339888 shares. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Clover Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Total revenue was $412 million, up 140% year-over-year.

Lives under Clover Management nearly doubled from the first quarter to approximately 129,000.

It opened the trading session at $8.15, the shares rose to $9.10 and dropped to $8.075, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLOV points out that the company has recorded -13.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -41.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 57.22M shares, CLOV reached to a volume of 37339888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $9, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on CLOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

Trading performance analysis for CLOV stock

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.18. With this latest performance, CLOV shares gained by 8.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.47 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.69, while it was recorded at 8.08 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5752.28. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5752.28.

Return on Total Capital for CLOV is now -1.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.10. Additionally, CLOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$14,727 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 18.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]

There are presently around $1,231 million, or 58.80% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 96,331,338, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,529,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.01 million in CLOV stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $45.87 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 7,768,596 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 25,544,337 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 104,697,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,010,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,990,516 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 6,997,952 shares during the same period.