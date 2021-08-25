Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] Stock trading around $2.79 per share: What’s Next?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GOTU] jumped around 0.45 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.79 at the close of the session, up 19.23%. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Gaotu Techedu Inc. Provides Update on Regulatory Development.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOTU), a leading online large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, announced that the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Beijing Municipality Government jointly issued the “Beijing Municipality’s Measures to Further Reduce the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring on Students in Compulsory Education in Beijing” (the “Beijing Measures”) on August 14, 2021, and published the full text of the Beijing Measures on August 18, 2021. The Beijing Measures were adopted to implement the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council of the PRC, and aim to ensure that “the excessive burden upon students from school homework and after-school tutoring, the education expenditures from their families and the burden on their parents’ energy will be effectively reduced by the end of 2021, with significant impact achieved within two years.”.

With respect to after-school tutoring services, among other things, the Beijing Measures contain the following provisions:.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock is now -94.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOTU Stock saw the intraday high of $2.91 and lowest of $2.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 149.05, which means current price is +24.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.53M shares, GOTU reached a trading volume of 32969438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]?

Goldman have made an estimate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price from $19 to $2.70. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $3.50, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on GOTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

How has GOTU stock performed recently?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.69. With this latest performance, GOTU shares gained by 11.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.44 for Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.41, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 45.00 for the last 200 days.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.63 and a Gross Margin at +75.26. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.55.

Return on Total Capital for GOTU is now -40.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.91. Additionally, GOTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] managed to generate an average of -$8,941 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 100.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

Insider trade positions for Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]

Positions in Gaotu Techedu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GOTU] by around 37,916,548 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 44,475,772 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,863,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,256,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOTU stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,431,071 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 14,483,036 shares during the same period.