Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] Revenue clocked in at $549.90 million, down -31.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] gained 13.58% or 1.75 points to close at $14.64 with a heavy trading volume of 5081033 shares. The company report on August 25, 2021 that The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YMM, YALA and LIVE.

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Full Truck’s securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Full Truck’s June 2021 initial public offering.Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2021.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, YMM reached to a volume of 5081033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Goldman have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.16.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM], while it was recorded at 12.44 for the last single week of trading.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 203,284,194 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,284,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 203,284,194 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.