For GDS Holdings Limited [GDS], Analyst sees a rise to $80. What next?

GDS Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GDS] gained 5.85% on the last trading session, reaching $56.25 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2021 that GDS Holdings Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”, “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights.

GDS Holdings Limited represents 181.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.82 billion with the latest information. GDS stock price has been found in the range of $56.00 to $58.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, GDS reached a trading volume of 4863166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for GDS Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for GDS Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GDS Holdings Limited is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.87.

Trading performance analysis for GDS stock

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.81. With this latest performance, GDS shares gained by 0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.52 for GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.79, while it was recorded at 52.40 for the last single week of trading, and 84.18 for the last 200 days.

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.73 and a Gross Margin at +24.85. GDS Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.94.

Return on Total Capital for GDS is now 1.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.09. Additionally, GDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] managed to generate an average of -$520,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.GDS Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS Holdings Limited go to 0.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]

There are presently around $5,982 million, or 61.30% of GDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDS stocks are: SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES TELEMEDIA PTE LTD with ownership of 15,835,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.33% of the total institutional ownership; 12 WEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 9,554,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $537.42 million in GDS stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $299.79 million in GDS stock with ownership of nearly 61.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GDS Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in GDS Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GDS] by around 12,834,824 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 10,748,846 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 82,756,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,340,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDS stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,485,199 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,611,639 shares during the same period.