For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF], Analyst sees a rise to $26. What next?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.39%. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced the results of its COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program.

In July, the Company launched a vaccine incentive program that it developed in partnership with its labor unions, including the United Steelworkers, the United Autoworkers, and the International Association of Machinists. The intent of the Program was to protect the workforce by providing employees with a positive incentive to get vaccinated. Under the Program, the Company committed to pay an employee at least $1,500 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For employees at locations with a vaccination rate of 75%, then the Company committed to pay an additional $1,500 to vaccinated employees from that location, representing a total opportunity of $3,000 per employee.

Over the last 12 months, CLF stock rose by 291.93%. The one-year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.11. The average equity rating for CLF stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.48 billion, with 500.00 million shares outstanding and 455.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.71M shares, CLF stock reached a trading volume of 17656431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $28.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

CLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 12.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 291.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.62 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.67, while it was recorded at 23.94 for the last single week of trading, and 17.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.00 and a Gross Margin at +6.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 2.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.31. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] managed to generate an average of -$4,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

CLF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,758 million, or 71.20% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,028,209, which is approximately -0.739% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 41,512,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in CLF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $957.26 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly -29.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 91,480,740 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 64,917,455 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 197,167,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,566,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,107,392 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 10,477,439 shares during the same period.