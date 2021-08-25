DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] Revenue clocked in at $25.16 billion, down -38.47% YTD: What’s Next?

DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE: DIDI] traded at a high on 08/24/21, posting a 12.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.70. The company report on August 25, 2021 that FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COIN, DIDI, LOTZ and ZY.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 41822688 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DiDi Global Inc. stands at 7.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.61%.

The market cap for DIDI stock reached $40.45 billion, with 4.65 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 61.43M shares, DIDI reached a trading volume of 41822688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for DiDi Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiDi Global Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61.

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.85 for DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI], while it was recorded at 7.80 for the last single week of trading.

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.73 and a Gross Margin at +7.91. DiDi Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.42.

Return on Total Capital for DIDI is now -10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.28. Additionally, DIDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 159.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 138.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] managed to generate an average of -$95,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.DiDi Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Positions in DiDi Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE:DIDI] by around 404,372,289 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,372,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIDI stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 404,372,289 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.