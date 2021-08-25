BofA Securities lifts Teck Resources Limited [TECK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] gained 6.60% on the last trading session, reaching $20.99 price per share at the time. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Operations Resume at Highland Valley Copper.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced that the wildfire evacuation order for Highland Valley Copper Operations (HVC) issued by the District of Logan Lake previously announced on August 15 has been lifted. HVC has resumed operations and is now in the process of ramping back up to full production.

Teck is focused on protecting the health and safety of employees and contractors and we are continuing to closely monitor wildfire and regional air quality conditions.

Teck Resources Limited represents 532.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.30 billion with the latest information. TECK stock price has been found in the range of $20.25 to $21.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 5365503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $32.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $20 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for TECK stock

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.79. With this latest performance, TECK shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.38 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.03, while it was recorded at 20.74 for the last single week of trading, and 20.66 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.02 and a Gross Margin at +13.12. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.66.

Return on Total Capital for TECK is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.33. Additionally, TECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] managed to generate an average of -$86,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to 40.26%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

There are presently around $5,177 million, or 65.30% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 23,438,710, which is approximately 9.675% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,727,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $288.14 million in TECK stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $194.25 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly -7.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 37,507,844 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 35,448,937 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 173,694,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,651,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,821,999 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,190,918 shares during the same period.