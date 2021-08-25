BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] – find out why.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] price surged by 4.03 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Aurora Cannabis Announces Appointment of New Independent Director.

Distinguished senior healthcare executive, Theresa Firestone, to fill newly added position.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

A sum of 5246429 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.20M shares. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares reached a high of $7.26 and dropped to a low of $6.88 until finishing in the latest session at $7.23.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

ACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.11. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.87 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.77, while it was recorded at 6.80 for the last single week of trading, and 9.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Cannabis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.00 and a Gross Margin at -56.85. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1173.81.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -14.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.70. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,198,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $246 million, or 20.04% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 11,741,122, which is approximately 115.173% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,846,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.27 million in ACB stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $13.17 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 54.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 11,549,372 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 3,098,557 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 19,318,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,966,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,583,810 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,043,414 shares during the same period.