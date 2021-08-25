Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] moved down -2.79: Why It’s Important

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] closed the trading session at $5.58 on 08/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.21, while the highest price level was $5.7075. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Bitfarms Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results and Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program.

Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:BITF/TSXV:BITF) announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (“Q2 2021”). All financial references are denominated in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Q2 2021 Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 193.68 percent and weekly performance of 2.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, BITF reached to a volume of 8044793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

BITF stock trade performance evaluation

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 29.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1565.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.23 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF], while it was recorded at 5.73 for the last single week of trading.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $78 million, or 8.73% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,303,229, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.06% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 1,792,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.0 million in BITF stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $2.57 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 13,933,369 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 7,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 7,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,933,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,933,369 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 7,000 shares during the same period.