BioNTech SE [BNTX] gain 351.67% so far this year. What now?

BioNTech SE [NASDAQ: BNTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.53%. The company report on August 23, 2021 that Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY® Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years and Older.

COMIRNATY is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be granted FDA approval.

Approval is based on a comprehensive submission package including six-month efficacy and safety data after second dose.

Over the last 12 months, BNTX stock rose by 419.69%. The one-year BioNTech SE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -40.56. The average equity rating for BNTX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $84.97 billion, with 244.06 million shares outstanding and 215.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, BNTX stock reached a trading volume of 4754297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BioNTech SE [BNTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTX shares is $261.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for BioNTech SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for BioNTech SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $146, while Redburn analysts kept a Sell rating on BNTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioNTech SE is set at 35.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63.

BNTX Stock Performance Analysis:

BioNTech SE [BNTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, BNTX shares gained by 28.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 222.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 419.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for BioNTech SE [BNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 285.47, while it was recorded at 358.96 for the last single week of trading, and 169.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BioNTech SE Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioNTech SE [BNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.27 and a Gross Margin at +87.76. BioNTech SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for BNTX is now -23.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.51. Additionally, BNTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] managed to generate an average of $8,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.BioNTech SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

BioNTech SE [BNTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,841 million, or 16.70% of BNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 6,429,749, which is approximately -4.575% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 4,560,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in BNTX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.25 billion in BNTX stock with ownership of nearly 686.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioNTech SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in BioNTech SE [NASDAQ:BNTX] by around 10,843,097 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 5,850,572 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 18,182,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,876,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTX stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,208,754 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,269,476 shares during the same period.