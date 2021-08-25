Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] gain 14.54% so far this year. What now?

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] gained 9.45% on the last trading session, reaching $11.58 price per share at the time. The company report on August 24, 2021 that Astra’s Apollo Fusion Thruster Ignites on First Attempt in Orbit with Spaceflight.

Ignition demonstrates reliable electric propulsion (EP) system.

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR) announced the successful orbital ignition of its Apollo Fusion thruster on board the Spaceflight Sherpa-LTE1 orbital transfer vehicle (OTV). The Sherpa OTV launched June 30, 2021 from SpaceX’s Transporter-2 mission from Cape Canaveral, Florida. After successfully deploying all rideshare payloads, Spaceflight commissioned the Apollo Fusion thruster, representing Astra’s first attempt at firing the thruster in orbit.

Astra Space Inc. represents 46.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.94 billion with the latest information. ASTR stock price has been found in the range of $10.72 to $11.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, ASTR reached a trading volume of 5189653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTR shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 0.99 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

Trading performance analysis for ASTR stock

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.44. With this latest performance, ASTR shares gained by 29.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.12% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.48 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.81, while it was recorded at 10.24 for the last single week of trading, and 11.44 for the last 200 days.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.20 and a Current Ratio set at 25.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]

There are presently around $159 million, or 31.90% of ASTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTR stocks are: LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,999,661, which is approximately 7.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 1,732,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.07 million in ASTR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $12.62 million in ASTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTR] by around 8,401,699 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 4,964,170 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 366,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,731,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,926,626 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,193,014 shares during the same period.