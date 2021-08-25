Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] Stock trading around $2.25 per share: What’s Next?

Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX: ASXC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.69% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.66%. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Asensus Surgical, Inc. Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, announced its operating and financial results for the second quarter 2021.

Recent Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, ASXC stock rose by 438.28%. The average equity rating for ASXC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $494.89 million, with 233.25 million shares outstanding and 229.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.12M shares, ASXC stock reached a trading volume of 3764337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 97.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

ASXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.66. With this latest performance, ASXC shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 438.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.00 for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asensus Surgical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1783.12 and a Gross Margin at -402.90. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1868.09.

Return on Total Capital for ASXC is now -91.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.71. Additionally, ASXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] managed to generate an average of -$429,797 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Asensus Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.40 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $131 million, or 28.90% of ASXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,707,051, which is approximately 525.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,387,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.62 million in ASXC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.72 million in ASXC stock with ownership of nearly 9560.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asensus Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX:ASXC] by around 40,520,351 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 17,211,520 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 276,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,008,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASXC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,836,931 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,857,389 shares during the same period.