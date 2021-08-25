Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $200

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] surged by $14.63 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $161.98 during the day while it closed the day at $161.42. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Airbnb Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its second quarter 2021 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb Inc. stock has also gained 12.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABNB stock has inclined by 20.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.37% and gained 9.96% year-on date.

The market cap for ABNB stock reached $100.73 billion, with 611.74 million shares outstanding and 335.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.43M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 22053758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $175.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities dropped their target price from $190 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $164 to $167, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on ABNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 5.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 69.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ABNB stock trade performance evaluation

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.18. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 13.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.37% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.82 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.30, while it was recorded at 148.26 for the last single week of trading.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.79 and a Gross Margin at +74.07. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.71.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now -85.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -437.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] managed to generate an average of -$819,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,631 million, or 47.70% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 12,287,037, which is approximately 265.802% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 10,819,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.63 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 180.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 602 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 94,409,443 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 15,642,448 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 48,730,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,782,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 268 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,654,428 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 7,476,254 shares during the same period.