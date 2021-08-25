Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] is 39.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ACST] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.45 at the close of the session, up 3.13%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Acasti Pharma Provides Business Update for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022.

August 4th webcast replay discussing planned acquisition of Grace Therapeutics available on the Company’s website.

Shareholders urged to vote in advance of upcoming shareholder meeting on August 26th.

Acasti Pharma Inc. stock is now 39.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACST Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4669 and lowest of $0.4415 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.22, which means current price is +42.13% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.16M shares, ACST reached a trading volume of 5233737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Acasti Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acasti Pharma Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 390.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has ACST stock performed recently?

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.66. With this latest performance, ACST shares dropped by -1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.98 for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5000, while it was recorded at 0.4255 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5230 for the last 200 days.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] shares currently have an operating margin of -5532.14 and a Gross Margin at -410.20. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10039.80.

Return on Total Capital for ACST is now -31.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.15. Additionally, ACST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Acasti Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 25.80.

Insider trade positions for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.82% of ACST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACST stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,744,236, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.62% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 913,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in ACST stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $81000.0 in ACST stock with ownership of nearly -52.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ACST] by around 2,250,506 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 719,663 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 562,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,532,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACST stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,949,417 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 242,134 shares during the same period.