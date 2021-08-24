Yext Inc. [YEXT] is -22.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Yext Inc. [NYSE: YEXT] price surged by 1.24 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Yext, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on September 2, 2021.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, announced that its second quarter fiscal year 2022 results will be released on Thursday, September 2, 2021, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com. A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 883-0383 and internationally at (412) 902-6506, passcode 3063525.

A sum of 1963302 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.24M shares. Yext Inc. shares reached a high of $12.35 and dropped to a low of $12.03 until finishing in the latest session at $12.23.

The one-year YEXT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.25. The average equity rating for YEXT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yext Inc. [YEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YEXT shares is $16.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Yext Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Yext Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yext Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for YEXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.95.

YEXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Yext Inc. [YEXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, YEXT shares dropped by -5.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.67 for Yext Inc. [YEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.36, while it was recorded at 12.20 for the last single week of trading, and 15.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yext Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yext Inc. [YEXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.60 and a Gross Margin at +75.64. Yext Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.70.

Return on Total Capital for YEXT is now -28.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.47. Additionally, YEXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] managed to generate an average of -$72,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Yext Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

YEXT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YEXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yext Inc. go to 5.00%.

Yext Inc. [YEXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,081 million, or 71.70% of YEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YEXT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,519,958, which is approximately -4.728% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,643,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.17 million in YEXT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $126.67 million in YEXT stock with ownership of nearly 6.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yext Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Yext Inc. [NYSE:YEXT] by around 12,878,389 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 16,804,278 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 58,719,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,402,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YEXT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,059,746 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 15,057,428 shares during the same period.