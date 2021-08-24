Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Revenue clocked in at $1.76 billion, down -23.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.52% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.46%. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Yamana Gold Repurchases an Initial 1,736,776 Common Shares Under Its Share Repurchase Program for Approximately C$10 Million.

YAMANA GOLD INC. (“Yamana” or “the Company”) (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE: AUY) announced that it has repurchased an initial 1,736,776 common shares outstanding for approximately C$10 million under the Company’s normal course issuer bid as part of its share repurchase program for up to 5% of the outstanding shares. The Company has not established any formulae or price ranges under its normal course issuer bid as it plans to be selective and opportunistic in relation to share repurchases intending to enter market when permitted and at times when the trading range of its shares do not reflect the underlying value. The Company is committed to further increasing shareholder returns through its capital returns program, and additional share repurchases will be determined based on market conditions, share price, and best use of available cash, in addition to further considerations. Common shares that are purchased under the normal course issuer bid will be cancelled. For further details of the Company’s normal course issuer bid, see the news release dated July 29, 2021, available at www.yamana.com.

The Company believes that the market price of its common shares does not currently represent their full value and growth prospects and views purchases of common shares as an attractive investment comparable to its investments in its portfolio of exploration and development stage assets. The share repurchases are a further component of the Company’s capital returns program, which also includes cash returns through the Company’s dividends, which have cumulatively increased by 500% since the second quarter of 2019.

Over the last 12 months, AUY stock dropped by -26.59%. The one-year Yamana Gold Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.99. The average equity rating for AUY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.23 billion, with 965.60 million shares outstanding and 961.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.55M shares, AUY stock reached a trading volume of 9354004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8.25 to $9, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on AUY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUY in the course of the last twelve months was 14.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AUY Stock Performance Analysis:

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, AUY shares gained by 8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.91 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.33, while it was recorded at 4.27 for the last single week of trading, and 4.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yamana Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Yamana Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,858 million, or 60.70% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 112,814,385, which is approximately 4.024% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,380,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.98 million in AUY stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $117.21 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly 9.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 40,521,766 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 40,361,481 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 342,390,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 423,273,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,804,172 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,839,679 shares during the same period.