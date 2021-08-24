Wedbush slashes price target on Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] – find out why.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] price plunged by -1.37 percent to reach at -$1.48. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Emergent BioSolutions, Peloton, and Vroom on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

A sum of 6578316 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.96M shares. Peloton Interactive Inc. shares reached a high of $108.05 and dropped to a low of $105.34 until finishing in the latest session at $106.59.

The one-year PTON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.53. The average equity rating for PTON stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $134.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $125 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $118, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on PTON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 4.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTON in the course of the last twelve months was 67.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

PTON Stock Performance Analysis:

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.10. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -12.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.24 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.87, while it was recorded at 109.27 for the last single week of trading, and 119.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peloton Interactive Inc. Fundamentals:

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,429 million, or 81.70% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,324,244, which is approximately 1.418% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,256,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in PTON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.62 billion in PTON stock with ownership of nearly 0.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

392 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 44,025,061 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 32,256,695 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 143,521,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,803,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,959,505 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 18,991,329 shares during the same period.