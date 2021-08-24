Wall Street Analyst Resumed Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.02% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.13%. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Alex Gorsky to Serve as Executive Chairman and Transition Role of Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson to Joaquin Duato, Effective January 3, 2022.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced that Mr. Alex Gorsky, currently Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will serve as Executive Chairman of Johnson & Johnson and transition the Chief Executive Officer role to Mr. Joaquin Duato, currently Vice Chairman of the Company’s Executive Committee, effective January 3, 2022. Following the transition of the Chief Executive Officer role, Mr. Duato will also be appointed as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

“It has been an honor and privilege to lead this company as Chairman and CEO for nearly a decade, and I am pleased to serve as Executive Chairman to help oversee Johnson & Johnson’s ongoing progress improving the health of people and communities everywhere,” said Mr. Gorsky. “Over the course of my 30-year career at Johnson & Johnson, guided by Our Credo, I have witnessed the profound impact of the Company’s evolution and expansion of life-enhancing medicines. The past decade alone has been transformational for Johnson & Johnson as we dramatically increased investment in R&D, drove some of the most important global advances in healthcare, made significant strategic shifts across the business and delivered record performance. Most of all, I am humbled to lead our talented and dedicated team of 136,000 associates around the world, and I am immensely proud of how we have upheld the Company’s 134-year legacy of delivering solutions to address the world’s most urgent, unmet healthcare needs. The decision to step aside was one of the most difficult of my career. This is the right time for the Company as our organization is delivering strong performance across all three segments and is positioned for continued success, in addition to this being the right time for me personally as I focus more on my family due to family health reasons.”.

Over the last 12 months, JNJ stock rose by 16.27%. The one-year Johnson & Johnson stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.26. The average equity rating for JNJ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $465.29 billion, with 2.67 billion shares outstanding and 2.63 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.14M shares, JNJ stock reached a trading volume of 6246686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $187.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $163 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $175, while BofA/Merrill kept a Buy rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 39.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

JNJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.62 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 170.12, while it was recorded at 178.46 for the last single week of trading, and 162.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson & Johnson Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.79 and a Gross Margin at +66.09. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.82.

Return on Total Capital for JNJ is now 21.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.47. Additionally, JNJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] managed to generate an average of $109,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

JNJ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 8.89%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $320,979 million, or 69.50% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 231,432,368, which is approximately 0.741% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 191,385,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.99 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $25.23 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly 1.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,705 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 57,562,227 shares. Additionally, 1,369 investors decreased positions by around 41,538,229 shares, while 345 investors held positions by with 1,708,109,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,807,210,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,682,358 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,979,108 shares during the same period.