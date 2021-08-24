Wall Street Analyst Initiated Telos Corporation [TLS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Telos Corporation [NASDAQ: TLS] closed the trading session at $29.23 on 08/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.14, while the highest price level was $29.75. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Telos Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Telos® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced that John B. Wood, CEO and Mark Bendza, CFO will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:.

B. Riley Securities Summer SummitDate: Wednesday, August 18, 2021 Location: Santa Monica, CA Management is hosting one-on-one meetings.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.37 percent and weekly performance of 12.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 694.38K shares, TLS reached to a volume of 1425405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLS shares is $44.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Telos Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Telos Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on TLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telos Corporation is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

TLS stock trade performance evaluation

Telos Corporation [TLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.73. With this latest performance, TLS shares gained by 6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.03% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for Telos Corporation [TLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.50, while it was recorded at 26.61 for the last single week of trading.

Telos Corporation [TLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telos Corporation [TLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.17 and a Gross Margin at +33.75. Telos Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Total Capital for TLS is now 0.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telos Corporation [TLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.58. Additionally, TLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telos Corporation [TLS] managed to generate an average of $2,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Telos Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Telos Corporation [TLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $987 million, or 51.70% of TLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,047,222, which is approximately 25.119% of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,294,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.3 million in TLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $87.46 million in TLS stock with ownership of nearly 142.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telos Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Telos Corporation [NASDAQ:TLS] by around 13,334,726 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 2,397,149 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 18,048,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,780,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLS stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,356,987 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,091,938 shares during the same period.