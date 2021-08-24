Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] Stock trading around $5.90 per share: What’s Next?

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VVOS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 53.65% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 104.86%. The company report on August 23, 2021 that FDA Grants 510(k) Market Clearance to Vivos Therapeutics’ mmRNA Oral Appliance for Treating Mild to Moderate Sleep Apnea.

Part of the Vivos System Treatment, the mmRNA Device Represents a Highly Effective Non-Surgical, Non-Invasive and Non-Pharmaceutical Alternative for Patients Suffering from OSA.

Approval Expands Insurance Reimbursement Potential, Including the Opportunity for Medicare Coverage for mmRNA.

The average equity rating for VVOS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $123.37 million, with 20.74 million shares outstanding and 17.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 383.99K shares, VVOS stock reached a trading volume of 172177167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

VVOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 104.86. With this latest performance, VVOS shares gained by 48.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.03% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.17 for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.12, while it was recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Vivos Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.65 and a Gross Margin at +74.20. Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.81.

Return on Total Capital for VVOS is now -85.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -199.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -204.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.63. Additionally, VVOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] managed to generate an average of -$159,739 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 10.10% of VVOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 383,891, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.77% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 348,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 million in VVOS stocks shares; and PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $1.32 million in VVOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VVOS] by around 1,704,956 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 178,481 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 463,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,347,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVOS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,639,645 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 102,552 shares during the same period.