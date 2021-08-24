Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Stock trading around $27.08 per share: What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.84% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.26%. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Vertiv Reports 25% Net Sales Growth and Record Backlog in Second Quarter; Raises Full Year Guidance for 2021.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.03 increased $0.20 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.31(1) increased $0.15 from last year’s second quarter.

Customer demand remains robust with net sales growth of 25% and organic net sales growth of 20% from last year’s second quarter, with double-digit sales growth in all regions.

Over the last 12 months, VRT stock rose by 67.16%. The one-year Vertiv Holdings Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.26. The average equity rating for VRT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.37 billion, with 352.20 million shares outstanding and 280.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, VRT stock reached a trading volume of 1581323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $33.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Vertical Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

VRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, VRT shares dropped by -1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.35 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.12, while it was recorded at 26.90 for the last single week of trading, and 22.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertiv Holdings Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.77. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.49.

Return on Total Capital for VRT is now 19.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 449.54. Additionally, VRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 436.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] managed to generate an average of -$15,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

VRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 19.80%.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,177 million, or 97.40% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 59,880,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,458,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $662.33 million in VRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $623.08 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly -5.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertiv Holdings Co stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 48,868,918 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 37,312,522 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 252,712,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,894,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,493,305 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 7,004,798 shares during the same period.