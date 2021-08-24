United States Steel Corporation [X] stock Resumed by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $41

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] closed the trading session at $27.26 on 08/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.94, while the highest price level was $27.85. The company report on August 9, 2021 that International Paper Announces Spinoff Name, Board of Directors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 62.55 percent and weekly performance of -5.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 50.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.85M shares, X reached to a volume of 17538757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $32.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $15 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $32, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on X stock. On May 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for X shares from 15 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 7.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

X stock trade performance evaluation

United States Steel Corporation [X] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.94. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 17.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 262.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.76 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.93, while it was recorded at 27.86 for the last single week of trading, and 21.30 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.24 and a Gross Margin at -4.39. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.96.

Return on Total Capital for X is now -8.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Steel Corporation [X] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.94. Additionally, X Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Steel Corporation [X] managed to generate an average of -$49,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United States Steel Corporation [X] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,038 million, or 68.70% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,326,593, which is approximately -25.474% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,339,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $636.22 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $279.33 million in X stock with ownership of nearly -8.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 35,814,025 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 31,568,483 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 117,413,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,796,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,807,220 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,244,695 shares during the same period.