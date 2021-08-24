Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain 36.13% so far this year. What now?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] gained 4.26% or 1.73 points to close at $42.31 with a heavy trading volume of 5458486 shares. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Tapestry, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

Achieved Record Annual Operating Income and Margin as Tapestry, Inc.;.

Announces Reinstatement of Dividend and Share Repurchase Programs with a Plan to Return Over $750 Million to Shareholders in Fiscal 2022.

It opened the trading session at $40.98, the shares rose to $42.40 and dropped to $40.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TPR points out that the company has recorded 4.11% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -199.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, TPR reached to a volume of 5458486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $53.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $50, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on TPR stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 38 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for TPR stock

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 190.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.00 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.03, while it was recorded at 41.31 for the last single week of trading, and 39.13 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.94 and a Gross Margin at +65.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.14.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 4.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.39. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of -$37,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 8.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $10,684 million, or 92.70% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 32,512,094, which is approximately -12.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,226,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $978.35 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 0.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 30,854,486 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 32,196,439 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 189,472,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,523,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,460,482 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 10,818,210 shares during the same period.