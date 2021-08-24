SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] Stock trading around $14.43 per share: What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] gained 2.78% or 0.39 points to close at $14.43 with a heavy trading volume of 13198797 shares. The company report on August 13, 2021 that SoFi Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Total Year-over-Year Member Growth of 113% Accelerated for 8th Consecutive Quarter to 2.6 million .

Total Products of 3.7 million Up 123% Year-over-Year.

It opened the trading session at $14.265, the shares rose to $14.50 and dropped to $14.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SOFI points out that the company has recorded -28.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -42.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.94M shares, SOFI reached to a volume of 13198797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for SOFI stock

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -8.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.28% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.79 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.16, while it was recorded at 14.05 for the last single week of trading.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$25,560 per employee.SoFi Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

There are presently around $4,566 million, or 25.30% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,930, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 40,295,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $581.46 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $555.78 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 305,721,776 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 4,965,317 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 5,768,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,455,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 288,205,099 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,718,467 shares during the same period.