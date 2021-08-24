QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell -5.38% so far this year. What now?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] gained 1.44% on the last trading session, reaching $144.14 price per share at the time. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Qualcomm: Businesses for 2030.

In Colombia, Qualcomm contributes to the Fishing with Mobile Nets project, an initiative that utilizes advanced wireless technologies, digital content, and a virtual community platform to promote the economic and social development of traditional fishermen, women and children in vulnerable fishing villages. The project provides participants with 3G or 4G LTE connected tablets and smartphones along with customized applications and training to support mobile education, improved business practices, and the development of economic activities. The adoption of mobile technologies resulted to an average monthly income increase of 17% among project participants from 2015-2017. The program has also expanded to 13 traditional fishing communities along Colombia’s coasts and rivers.

QUALCOMM Incorporated represents 1.13 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $160.90 billion with the latest information. QCOM stock price has been found in the range of $142.35 to $144.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.10M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 6700174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $181.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $188 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $136 to $148, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on QCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 25.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for QCOM stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by -0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.10, while it was recorded at 142.69 for the last single week of trading, and 142.10 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.46 and a Gross Margin at +60.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.09.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 28.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 94.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.23. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 258.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $126,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 32.19%.

An analysis of insider ownership at QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

There are presently around $120,060 million, or 74.30% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,838,530, which is approximately -0.018% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,250,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.57 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.85 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,166 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 47,573,293 shares. Additionally, 822 investors decreased positions by around 47,953,690 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 737,411,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 832,938,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,582,645 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 3,382,057 shares during the same period.