PVH Corp. [PVH] Is Currently -0.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] closed the trading session at $104.55 on 08/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $102.35, while the highest price level was $106.945. The company report on August 16, 2021 that PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 earnings results on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 after the market closes. PVH will sponsor a conference call on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 beginning at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time, hosted by Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Shaffer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating & Financial Officer, to discuss the results.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet. A link will be available on the Company’s website, www.pvh.com, under the Investors section. For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on our website for 12 months. In addition, an audio replay can be listened to for 48 hours, commencing approximately two hours after the call. To listen to the call replay, dial 719-457-0820 or 888-203-1112 (domestic toll free) and enter the pass code number 5686480.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.35 percent and weekly performance of -10.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 865.09K shares, PVH reached to a volume of 1922920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PVH Corp. [PVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVH shares is $121.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for PVH Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for PVH Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $106, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PVH stock. On March 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PVH shares from 105 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PVH Corp. is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for PVH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PVH stock trade performance evaluation

PVH Corp. [PVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.35. With this latest performance, PVH shares gained by 3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.92 for PVH Corp. [PVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.18, while it was recorded at 107.11 for the last single week of trading, and 100.63 for the last 200 days.

PVH Corp. [PVH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PVH Corp. [PVH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.69 and a Gross Margin at +52.78. PVH Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Total Capital for PVH is now -0.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PVH Corp. [PVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.30. Additionally, PVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PVH Corp. [PVH] managed to generate an average of -$34,427 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.PVH Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PVH Corp. [PVH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH Corp. go to -5.57%.

PVH Corp. [PVH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,448 million, or 98.97% of PVH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,435,233, which is approximately -7.833% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,768,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $812.21 million in PVH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $798.81 million in PVH stock with ownership of nearly 1.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PVH Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] by around 9,301,617 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 7,346,095 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 54,591,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,239,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVH stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,537,427 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,031,903 shares during the same period.