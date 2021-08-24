PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] Is Currently 2.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [NYSE: PMT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.07% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.74%. The company report on August 19, 2021 that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividends for Its Preferred Shares.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) announced that its Board of Trustees has declared cash dividends for the third quarter of 2021 on its 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (the “Series A Preferred Shares”) (NYSE: PMT PrA) and its 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (the “Series B Preferred Shares”) (NYSE: PMT PrB).

In accordance with the terms for each preferred series, the dividend information is as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, PMT stock rose by 7.75%. The one-year PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.02. The average equity rating for PMT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.80 billion, with 97.93 million shares outstanding and 96.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 858.82K shares, PMT stock reached a trading volume of 1441461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PMT shares is $20.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

PMT Stock Performance Analysis:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, PMT shares dropped by -3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.09 for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.98, while it was recorded at 18.68 for the last single week of trading, and 18.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +87.86 and a Gross Margin at +75.43. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.55.

Return on Total Capital for PMT is now 11.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 377.20. Additionally, PMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] managed to generate an average of $52,086,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 269.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

PMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust go to 4.15%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,322 million, or 71.90% of PMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,983,937, which is approximately -2.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,788,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.51 million in PMT stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $86.3 million in PMT stock with ownership of nearly 26.796% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [NYSE:PMT] by around 6,072,488 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 3,997,379 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 60,351,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,421,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PMT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,479,128 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,750,895 shares during the same period.