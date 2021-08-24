Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock Downgrade by DZ Bank analyst, price target now $82

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.20% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.87%. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Oracle Cloud on the Menu for Burger King and Church’s Texas Chicken in Mexico.

Oracle point-of-sale technology gives Corporativo GES intelligence on sales and operations across its properties in one system.

Corporativo GES operates more than 30 Burger King and Church’s Texas Chicken franchises in Mexico. With the pandemic putting a strain on restaurants, the fast-growing operator knew it needed to move to the cloud to improve the efficiency of its operations., Oracle MICROS Simphony Point-of-Sale (POS) is helping Corporativo GES to remotely manage its entire business on just one system. With built-in restaurant data and analytics, the operator can make faster, more-informed decisions and is increasing diner satisfaction by improving the order and payment process, speeding counter and drive-thru service, and better managing its menu and customer promotions.

Over the last 12 months, ORCL stock rose by 61.48%. The one-year Oracle Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.55. The average equity rating for ORCL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $248.18 billion, with 2.85 billion shares outstanding and 1.65 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.22M shares, ORCL stock reached a trading volume of 7061215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $81.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

ORCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.95 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.50, while it was recorded at 89.33 for the last single week of trading, and 72.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oracle Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.99 and a Gross Margin at +77.19. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.96.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,661.11. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,490.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $104,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

ORCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 11.20%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $112,922 million, or 46.30% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 159,865,059, which is approximately -1.464% of the company’s market cap and around 40.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 123,637,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.02 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.64 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -2.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 814 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 41,610,695 shares. Additionally, 1,054 investors decreased positions by around 111,452,480 shares, while 310 investors held positions by with 1,114,012,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,267,075,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,006,146 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 7,876,957 shares during the same period.