NextGen Acquisition Corp. II [NGCA] is 1.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II [NASDAQ: NGCA] price surged by 1.86 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on August 24, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (“NextGen II” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NGCA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which NextGen II, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with,Virgin Orbit, the responsive launch and space solutions company, through its parent company Vieco USA, Inc. (“Virgin Orbit”) and result in Virgin Orbit becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, NextGen II shareholders will retain ownership of only 10.4% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the NextGen II Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

A sum of 8927817 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 683.71K shares. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II shares reached a high of $9.89 and dropped to a low of $9.83 until finishing in the latest session at $9.86.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II is set at 0.07

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II [NGCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.08 for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II [NGCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 9.69 for the last single week of trading.

41 institutional holders increased their position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II [NASDAQ:NGCA] by around 14,634,223 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,634,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGCA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,634,223 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.