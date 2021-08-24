Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] stock Reiterated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $350

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] closed the trading session at $304.65 on 08/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $301.85, while the highest price level was $305.40. The company report on August 23, 2021 that Duke Energy teams with Accenture and Microsoft to develop first-of-its-kind methane-emissions monitoring platform.

– Satellites will identify and track methane emissions in near-real time, providing greater accuracy in data collection.

– Companies to begin pilot in Greenville, S.C. to refine technology.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.97 percent and weekly performance of 3.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.66M shares, MSFT reached to a volume of 21891845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $328.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $290 to $360. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $290 to $315, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on MSFT stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MSFT shares from 305 to 325.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 4.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 56.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

MSFT stock trade performance evaluation

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.69 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 280.19, while it was recorded at 297.92 for the last single week of trading, and 245.99 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.59 and a Gross Margin at +68.93. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.45.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 32.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.95. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $338,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 15.25%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,623,208 million, or 71.80% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 610,974,647, which is approximately 0.02% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 505,662,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.05 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $89.82 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly 0.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,916 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 149,697,003 shares. Additionally, 1,844 investors decreased positions by around 146,244,341 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 5,032,167,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,328,109,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,813,597 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 11,189,715 shares during the same period.