Market Analysts see Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] closed the trading session at $24.64 on 08/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.95, while the highest price level was $24.78. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Norwegian Prima Marks Float Out.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 54-year history of breaking boundaries, announced that its game-changing new ship, Norwegian Prima was floated out from her drydock at Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera (Venice), Italy, marking a major construction milestone and the first time the new vessel touches water.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8832257-norwegian-cruise-line-prima-marks-float-out/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.11 percent and weekly performance of 0.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.83M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 14300464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $31.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $27 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 377.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.62.

NCLH stock trade performance evaluation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.49 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.58, while it was recorded at 23.79 for the last single week of trading, and 26.83 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.66 and a Gross Margin at -84.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.50.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -12.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.81. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$116,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,923 million, or 56.60% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,063,140, which is approximately 3.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,406,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $502.82 million in NCLH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $284.84 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 4.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 27,787,943 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 30,496,655 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 141,503,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,788,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,987,654 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 7,989,852 shares during the same period.