Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID] is 116.28% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: LCID] slipped around -0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $21.65 at the close of the session, down -0.09%. The company report on August 21, 2021 that ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Churchill Capital Corp IV n/k/a Lucid Group, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – LCID, CCIV.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 21, 2021) – WHY: New York, N.Y., August 21, 2021. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Churchill Capital Corp IV n/k/a Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) (NYSE: CCIV) between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 30, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Churchill Capital securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock stock is now 116.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LCID Stock saw the intraday high of $22.1095 and lowest of $21.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.86, which means current price is +116.50% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.28M shares, LCID reached a trading volume of 6944189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock is set at 1.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LCID in the course of the last twelve months was 645.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has LCID stock performed recently?

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.17. With this latest performance, LCID shares dropped by -10.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.51% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.57 for Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.20, while it was recorded at 22.03 for the last single week of trading, and 21.43 for the last 200 days.

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]

There are presently around $377 million, or 1.10% of LCID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCID stocks are: COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,526,049, which is approximately 291.783% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,327,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.05 million in LCID stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $41.55 million in LCID stock with ownership of nearly -29.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ:LCID] by around 7,114,729 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 15,642,019 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 5,350,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,406,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCID stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,926,504 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 12,945,753 shares during the same period.