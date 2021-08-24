JP Morgan lifts AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.99% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.09%. The company report on August 20, 2021 that AZD7442 PROVENT Phase III prophylaxis trial met primary endpoint in preventing COVID-19.

77% reduced risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19.

First long-acting antibody combination to prevent COVID-19.

Over the last 12 months, AZN stock rose by 5.55%. The one-year AstraZeneca PLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.63. The average equity rating for AZN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $184.30 billion, with 2.62 billion shares outstanding and 2.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.53M shares, AZN stock reached a trading volume of 6046695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $67.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 108.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AZN Stock Performance Analysis:

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.13 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.41, while it was recorded at 59.23 for the last single week of trading, and 53.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AstraZeneca PLC Fundamentals:

AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

AZN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 20.20%.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51,775 million, or 14.80% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 69,492,589, which is approximately 16.344% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 48,714,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.86 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -2.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

515 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 124,760,362 shares. Additionally, 559 investors decreased positions by around 80,865,788 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 674,894,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 880,520,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,656,198 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 22,339,029 shares during the same period.