Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] is 5.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] jumped around 0.27 points on Monday, while shares priced at $15.43 at the close of the session, up 1.78%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2021.

Continued Quarterly Revenue Growth and Sequentially Improved Operations;Strong Beat to Consensus RevPAR;Acquired Baker’s Cay Resort Key Largo and a Luxury Downtown Hotel in Houston.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”), announced results for second quarter 2021.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is now 5.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HST Stock saw the intraday high of $15.505 and lowest of $15.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.52, which means current price is +17.25% above from all time high which was touched on 05/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.94M shares, HST reached a trading volume of 6372165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $18.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

How has HST stock performed recently?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, HST shares dropped by -2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.88 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.44, while it was recorded at 15.22 for the last single week of trading, and 15.98 for the last 200 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.20 and a Gross Margin at -69.75. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.19.

Return on Total Capital for HST is now -9.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.31. Additionally, HST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] managed to generate an average of -$4,490,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings analysis for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Insider trade positions for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

There are presently around $11,307 million, or 99.24% of HST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,840,821, which is approximately 1.473% of the company’s market cap and around 1.19% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 88,644,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in HST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.11 billion in HST stock with ownership of nearly -9.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 98,720,046 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 50,310,677 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 583,792,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 732,823,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,961,284 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 14,126,051 shares during the same period.