Honda Motor Co. Ltd. [HMC] Revenue clocked in at $133.34 billion, up 5.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. [NYSE: HMC] slipped around -0.94 points on Friday, while shares priced at $29.80 at the close of the session, down -3.06%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal 1st Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022.

Despite some unfavorable factors such as the semiconductor supply shortage and an increase in raw material costs, consolidated operating profit for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2021 amounted to 243.2 billion yen, a year-on-year increase by 356.9 billion yen. This was due primarily to a positive effect of the company’s ongoing initiatives to solidify its existing businesses as well as an increase in unit sales compared to the same period last year which was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stock is now 5.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HMC Stock saw the intraday high of $30.15 and lowest of $29.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.42, which means current price is +13.18% above from all time high which was touched on 08/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 672.46K shares, HMC reached a trading volume of 1973533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Honda Motor Co. Ltd. [HMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMC shares is $38.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has HMC stock performed recently?

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. [HMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.42. With this latest performance, HMC shares dropped by -4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.52 for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. [HMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.15, while it was recorded at 31.26 for the last single week of trading, and 30.07 for the last 200 days.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. [HMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. [HMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.01 and a Gross Margin at +19.64. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.99.

Return on Total Capital for HMC is now 3.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. [HMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.51. Additionally, HMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. [HMC] managed to generate an average of $3,110,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. [HMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. go to 11.70%.

Insider trade positions for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. [HMC]

There are presently around $2,633 million, or 5.10% of HMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMC stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 41,462,028, which is approximately 260.069% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,546,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.9 million in HMC stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $149.62 million in HMC stock with ownership of nearly -0.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. [NYSE:HMC] by around 37,411,091 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 4,555,154 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 46,386,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,352,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,455,665 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 473,167 shares during the same period.