Goldman slashes price target on Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] – find out why.

Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ: AMRN] gained 7.24% on the last trading session, reaching $5.78 price per share at the time. The company report on August 23, 2021 that Amarin Reports Data from REDUCE-IT® Showing VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Significantly Reduces Ischemic Events in Patients with Prior Heart Attacks Presented in Late Breaking Science Session at ESC Congress 2021, Organized by the European Society of Cardiology.

VASCEPA found in prespecified and post hoc analyses to reduce first and total primary endpoints by 26% and 35%, respectively, in patients with prior Myocardial Infarction.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) announced that data adding to the growing body of knowledge on VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) in patients with prior heart attack, known as myocardial infarction (MI), at risk for major adverse cardiovascular events were delivered in a Late Breaking Science Presentation at ESC Congress 2021, organized by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), taking place virtually from August 27 – August 30, 2021.

Amarin Corporation plc represents 395.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.29 billion with the latest information. AMRN stock price has been found in the range of $5.4883 to $5.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, AMRN reached a trading volume of 5827066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Amarin Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Amarin Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corporation plc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

Trading performance analysis for AMRN stock

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.26. With this latest performance, AMRN shares gained by 43.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.41 for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.63, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.20 and a Gross Margin at +78.26. Amarin Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.93.

Return on Total Capital for AMRN is now -3.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.56. Additionally, AMRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] managed to generate an average of -$18,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Amarin Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corporation plc go to 38.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]

There are presently around $738 million, or 33.70% of AMRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 26,453,422, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP, holding 16,669,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.35 million in AMRN stocks shares; and GROSVENOR HOLDINGS, L.L.C., currently with $39.25 million in AMRN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amarin Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ:AMRN] by around 9,589,321 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 21,822,962 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 96,311,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,723,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 931,107 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 9,534,906 shares during the same period.