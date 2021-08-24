Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] Stock trading around $34.20 per share: What’s Next?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.27% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.17%. The company report on August 20, 2021 that PT Freeport Indonesia Continues Oxygen Donations and Other Pandemic Relief to Papuan Hospitals.

As Indonesia faces a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide, PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI) is supporting Mimika Regency hospitals and health centers by providing oxygen cylinders that are necessary for ventilated patients.

Over the last 12 months, FCX stock rose by 138.16%. The one-year Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.52. The average equity rating for FCX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.63 billion, with 1.47 billion shares outstanding and 1.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.55M shares, FCX stock reached a trading volume of 16028418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $44.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $36, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on FCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

FCX Stock Performance Analysis:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.17. With this latest performance, FCX shares dropped by -2.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.01 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.08, while it was recorded at 33.60 for the last single week of trading, and 33.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Fundamentals:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

FCX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. go to 18.10%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,769 million, or 78.40% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 128,022,385, which is approximately -6.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 113,993,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.9 billion in FCX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.63 billion in FCX stock with ownership of nearly 23.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

627 institutional holders increased their position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX] by around 112,647,288 shares. Additionally, 437 investors decreased positions by around 116,194,367 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 904,765,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,133,607,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCX stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,317,671 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 15,972,050 shares during the same period.