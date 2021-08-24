For Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD], Analyst sees a rise to $55. What next?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] surged by $2.65 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $46.85 during the day while it closed the day at $45.29. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Robinhood Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total net revenues increased 131% to $565 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $244 million in the second quarter of 2020.

The market cap for HOOD stock reached $39.67 billion, with 875.85 million shares outstanding and 499.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.75M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 15556000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on HOOD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 7.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.69.

HOOD stock trade performance evaluation

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.65, while it was recorded at 45.82 for the last single week of trading.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.44 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now 0.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.98. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.