For PetIQ Inc. [PETQ], Analyst sees a rise to $41. What next?

PetIQ Inc. [NASDAQ: PETQ] gained 3.79% or 0.91 points to close at $24.90 with a heavy trading volume of 1446655 shares. The company report on August 5, 2021 that PetIQ, Inc. Announces CFO Transition Plan.

John Newland to Retire After More Than Seven Years as CFO.

Company Initiates Search for Successor.

It opened the trading session at $23.715, the shares rose to $25.31 and dropped to $23.715, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PETQ points out that the company has recorded -26.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 445.17K shares, PETQ reached to a volume of 1446655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PetIQ Inc. [PETQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PETQ shares is $43.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PETQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for PetIQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2019, representing the official price target for PetIQ Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while CL King analysts kept a Buy rating on PETQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PetIQ Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for PETQ stock

PetIQ Inc. [PETQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, PETQ shares dropped by -31.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.17 for PetIQ Inc. [PETQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.27, while it was recorded at 25.01 for the last single week of trading, and 35.51 for the last 200 days.

PetIQ Inc. [PETQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PetIQ Inc. [PETQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.14 and a Gross Margin at +17.90. PetIQ Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.93.

Return on Total Capital for PETQ is now 2.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PetIQ Inc. [PETQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.78. Additionally, PETQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PetIQ Inc. [PETQ] managed to generate an average of -$37,391 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.PetIQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

PetIQ Inc. [PETQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PETQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PetIQ Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PetIQ Inc. [PETQ]

There are presently around $834 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETQ stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,598,070, which is approximately 17.719% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 2,813,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.06 million in PETQ stocks shares; and WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC, currently with $67.78 million in PETQ stock with ownership of nearly 10.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PetIQ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in PetIQ Inc. [NASDAQ:PETQ] by around 7,543,907 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 3,280,347 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 22,657,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,481,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETQ stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,607,985 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 793,643 shares during the same period.