For Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM], Analyst sees a rise to $26. What next?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] traded at a high on 08/23/21, posting a 0.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.38. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Kimco Realty Announces $500 Million ATM Equity Offering Program.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) (the “Company” or “Kimco”) announced the establishment of an “at the market” continuous offering program, pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, with an aggregate gross sales price of up to $500,000,000 through BofA Securities, Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, BTIG, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Jefferies LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Regions Securities LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC, Truist Securities, Inc., UBS Securities LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as sales agents (in such capacity, “Sales Agents”) or forward sellers acting as sales agents for the respective Forward Purchasers (as defined below) (in such capacity, “Forward Sellers”). Sales of the shares of common stock may be made from time to time, as needed, in negotiated transactions, transactions that are deemed to be “at the market” offerings as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, including sales made directly on the New York Stock Exchange, or sales made to or through a market maker and sales made through other securities exchanges or electronic communications networks.

In addition to the issuance and sale of shares of its common stock through the Sales Agents, the Company may enter into forward sale agreements (each, a “Forward Sale Agreement” and, collectively, the “Forward Sale Agreements”) with Bank of America, N.A., Barclays Bank PLC, Bank of Montreal, BNP Paribas, The Bank of New York Mellon, Citibank N.A., Credit Suisse Capital LLC, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, Jefferies LLC, JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Royal Bank of Canada, The Bank of Nova Scotia, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Truist Bank, UBS AG London Branch, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association or their respective affiliates, each in their capacity as forward purchasers (the “Forward Purchasers”). In connection with each such Forward Sale Agreement, the applicable Forward Purchaser or its affiliate will, at the Company’s request, attempt to borrow from third parties and, through the relevant Forward Seller, sell a number of shares of common stock equal to the number of shares underlying such forward purchase agreement to hedge such Forward Sale Agreement. The Company will not initially receive any proceeds from any sale of shares of common stock borrowed by a Forward Purchaser or its affiliate and sold through the relevant Forward Seller. The Company currently expects to fully physically settle each Forward Sale Agreement, if any, with the relevant Forward Purchaser on one or more dates specified by the Company on or prior to the maturity date of such Forward Sale Agreement, in which case the Company would expect to receive aggregate net cash proceeds at settlement equal to the number of shares of the Company’s common stock specified in such Forward Sale Agreement multiplied by the relevant forward price per share, as adjusted pursuant to the terms of such Forward Sale Agreement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5318077 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kimco Realty Corporation stands at 2.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.74%.

The market cap for KIM stock reached $12.96 billion, with 431.01 million shares outstanding and 416.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 5318077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $23.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 41.23.

How has KIM stock performed recently?

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.31 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.09, while it was recorded at 21.25 for the last single week of trading, and 18.67 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.30 and a Gross Margin at +40.27. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.40.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.34. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $2,063,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Insider trade positions for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $12,304 million, or 69.90% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,426,674, which is approximately 1.425% of the company’s market cap and around 2.88% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,097,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in KIM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $966.54 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly -10.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 67,447,855 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 44,965,557 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 463,054,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 575,467,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,176,494 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,495,900 shares during the same period.