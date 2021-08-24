DatChat Inc. [DATS] is 103.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ: DATS] gained 12.42% on the last trading session, reaching $6.97 price per share at the time. The company report on August 18, 2021 that DatChat, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.0 Million Initial Public Offering.

DatChat, Inc. (“DatChat” or the “Company”), a communications software company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 2,891,567 units consisting of common stock (the “Common Stock”) and series A warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase up to 2,891,567 shares of Common Stock at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $12.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.

The Company’s Common Stock and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 13, 2021, under the symbols “DATS” and “DATSW”, respectively.

DatChat Inc. represents 12.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $90.05 million with the latest information. DATS stock price has been found in the range of $5.80 to $7.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, DATS reached a trading volume of 11682665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DatChat Inc. [DATS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DatChat Inc. is set at 1.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 56.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for DATS stock

DatChat Inc. [DATS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 84.39.

DatChat Inc. [DATS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DatChat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.