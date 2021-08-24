Coupang Inc. [CPNG] moved down -2.36: Why It’s Important

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] loss -2.36% on the last trading session, reaching $30.55 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Coupang Invests over $200M in Worker Health and Safety Initiatives Since 2020.

Coupang announced that it has invested over $200 million in worker safety initiatives and added over 600 safety employees since the beginning of 2020. This highlights the company’s commitment to setting the global standard for employee health and safety, which includes comprehensive initiatives and policies such as a driver’s workweek estimated to be nearly 30% less hours than the logistics industry average and a paid program for workers to receive personal health services.

One such health and safety initiative is Coupang Care, the first paid health promotion program in the industry. The program launched in late April and enables workers, including drivers and fulfillment center (FC) workers, to receive health education and personalized plans from experts on topics such as exercise and stress management, while continuing to receive full salary and benefits. In a survey of the first program participants, 60% showed improved blood pressure, blood sugar, or waist circumference in just four weeks. Nearly 45% of participants with abdominal obesity returned to a normal waist circumference and 37% of participants with hypertension had a notable reduction in symptoms.

Coupang Inc. represents 1.74 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $53.77 billion with the latest information. CPNG stock price has been found in the range of $30.18 to $31.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 14453942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $45.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while CLSA analysts kept a Outperform rating on CPNG stock. On May 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CPNG shares from 50 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

Trading performance analysis for CPNG stock

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.04.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.45 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.40, while it was recorded at 31.91 for the last single week of trading.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.60. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 177.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.88.Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coupang Inc. [CPNG]

There are presently around $37,222 million, or 84.20% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 568,156,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 280,900,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.58 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $3.38 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 35,401,588 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 14,255,136 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 1,168,744,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,218,401,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,960,575 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,789,765 shares during the same period.