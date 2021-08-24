Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] is -30.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] price surged by 9.17 percent to reach at $1.36. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Ballard Appoints New Board Member.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) announced that, effective August 5, 2021, the Company has appointed Mr. Hubertus Muehlhaeuser to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Jim Roche, Chairman of Ballard’s Board of Directors said, “We continue to ensure a strong matrix of diverse and complementary skills and experiences on our Board. Hubertus brings a strong background in industrial manufacturing, including commercial vehicles, construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and powertrain technologies. His distinguished career has included executing organic and inorganic growth strategies in executive roles with industrial and manufacturing businesses in Europe, the US, and other markets. We are pleased to have Hubertus join our Board table, where his insights and counsel will support continued advancement of Ballard’s growth strategy in Europe and around the globe.”.

A sum of 5860301 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.30M shares. Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $16.20 and dropped to a low of $14.90 until finishing in the latest session at $16.19.

The one-year BLDP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.91. The average equity rating for BLDP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $24.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13.

BLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.93. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 2.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.76 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.45, while it was recorded at 15.22 for the last single week of trading, and 21.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ballard Power Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.62.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.98. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$84,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.10 and a Current Ratio set at 23.80.

BLDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,196 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,496,749, which is approximately 5.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 4,634,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.04 million in BLDP stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $51.65 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 4.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 18,360,846 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 24,757,668 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 30,761,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,879,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,933,756 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,577,942 shares during the same period.